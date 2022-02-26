Left Menu

China says it respects Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's security concerns

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:26 IST
China says it respects Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's security concerns
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials that China respects countries' territorial integrity and sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion should be properly addressed. Wang said the current situation in the Ukraine is not something Beijing wished to see, but China historically has opposed United Nations Security Council actions promoting sanctions.

Wang made the comments in separate calls with Britain's foreign secretary, the European Union's foreign affairs chief and France's presidential advisor, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

