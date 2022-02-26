EU could cut Russia off from SWIFT system, senior official says
The European Union could exclude Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system in a fresh round of sanctions, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Friday. "Putin wants war. But people want peace, freedom and the right to make their choices," she said on Twitter. "Further, massive, sanctions, with nothing off the table, are important - we can do more.
The European Union could exclude Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system in a fresh round of sanctions, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Friday.
"Putin wants war. But people want peace, freedom and the right to make their choices," she said on Twitter.
"Further, massive, sanctions, with nothing off the table, are important - we can do more. Including the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT system."
