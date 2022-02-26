BRIEF-U.S. Treasury Issues General License Authorizing Transactions Involving Afghanistan Or Governing Institutions In Afghanistan
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:57 IST
Feb 25 (Reuters) -
* U.S. TREASURY ISSUES GENERAL LICENSE AUTHORIZING TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING AFGHANISTAN OR GOVERNING INSTITUTIONS IN AFGHANISTAN Source text: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/126/ct_gl20.pdf
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. TREASURY
- Feb 25
Advertisement