France to boost NATO presence in Estonia, Romania with warplanes, troops

France plans to send four Mirage 2000-5 warplanes to Estonia to boost NATO's forces in the region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

Two hundred soldiers would also be deployed alongside Danish and British troops in Estonia and the planned deployment of an inter-army tactical group in Romania would be accelerated with 500 troops, the presidency said in a statement.

