France to boost NATO presence in Estonia, Romania with warplanes, troops

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 02:45 IST
  • France

France plans to send four Mirage 2000-5 warplanes to Estonia to boost NATO's forces in the region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

Two hundred soldiers would also be deployed alongside Danish and British troops in Estonia and the planned deployment of an inter-army tactical group in Romania would be accelerated with 500 troops, the presidency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

