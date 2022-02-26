U.S. to provide additional security aid to Ukraine, Pentagon says
How that is going to be done is still being worked out," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing, adding: "The airspace over Ukraine is contested." In well-publicized arms shipments ahead of the Russian onslaught, the United States flew in tranches of military hardware for Ukraine's armed forces.
The United States will provide additional security assistance to Ukraine as its government confronts a massive Russian invasion, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding it was determining the best way to deliver that support.
"I'll be very clear here: We are going to provide additional security assistance for Ukraine. We will. How that is going to be done is still being worked out," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing, adding: "The airspace over Ukraine is contested."
In well-publicized arms shipments ahead of the Russian onslaught, the United States flew in tranches of military hardware for Ukraine's armed forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned against foreign interference in the conflict.
