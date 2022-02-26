Left Menu

U.S. to provide additional security aid to Ukraine, Pentagon says

How that is going to be done is still being worked out," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing, adding: "The airspace over Ukraine is contested."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 03:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will provide additional security assistance to Ukraine as its government confronts a massive Russian invasion, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding it was determining the best way to deliver that support.

"I'll be very clear here: We are going to provide additional security assistance for Ukraine. We will. How that is going to be done is still being worked out," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing, adding: "The airspace over Ukraine is contested."

In well-publicized arms shipments ahead of the Russian onslaught, the United States flew in tranches of military hardware for Ukraine's armed forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned against foreign interference in the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

