Ukraine and Russia are discussing place and time for talks -Zelenskiy's spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 03:05 IST
Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman said on social media on Friday.
"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," spokesman Sergii Nykyforov added.
