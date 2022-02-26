Left Menu

Significant progress on Iran nuclear deal, but issues remain -U.S. official

Negotiators have made significant progress in the last week or so on an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but very tough issues remain, a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters on Friday. "There's been significant progress over the last week or two.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 03:40 IST
Negotiators have made significant progress in the last week or so on an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but very tough issues remain, a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters on Friday.

"There's been significant progress over the last week or two. We have significantly narrowed the areas that still need to be resolved. And so, in that sense, there has been progress that has been moving towards a potential deal," he said. "So we are in a better position than we have been. But at the same time it's important to note that very serious issues remain." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn. and by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington, Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

