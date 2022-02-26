Left Menu

Russia vetoes UN resolution to halt attack

Fridays vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russias invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour.The United States and other supporters knew the resolution wouldnt pass but argued it would highlight Russias international isolation.

Russia has vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. Friday's vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia's invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour.

The United States and other supporters knew the resolution wouldn't pass but argued it would highlight Russia's international isolation. The resolution's failure paves the way for backers to call for a swift vote on a similar measure in the U.N. General Assembly. There are no vetoes in the 193-member assembly. There's no timetable as yet for a potential Assembly vote.

