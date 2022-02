Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* On Friday evening witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of Kyiv, as families cowered in shelters and authorities told residents to prepare petrol bombs to defend Ukraine's capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to overthrow leadership and negotiate peace. * Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on social media.

* Russia vetoed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained from the vote. * The White House on Friday said the United States would, in a rare but not unprecedented move, impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The European Union and Canada are also imposing sanctions on Putin and Lavrov.

* Relations between Russia and the West are approaching the "point of no return," TASS news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Friday. The imposition of sanctions against Putin and Lavrov reflect the West's "absolute impotence" when it comes to foreign policy, a second agency, RIA, quoted her as saying. Earlier, the foreign ministry said sanctions will not deter Russia, but will only lead to a new escalation.

* The White House asked Congress on Friday to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country this week, Biden administration and congressional aides said. * Ukraine said more than 1,000 Russian soldiers had been killed so far. Russia did not release casualty figures. The U.N. said 25 civilians had been killed and 102 wounded, figures that were likely to be a "significant under-estimate". None of the tolls could be independently verified.

* Ukraine's president Zelenskiy spoke to Biden about strengthening sanctions, defense assistance. * NATO allies will provide more weapons to Ukraine, and will make significant additional deployments of forces to the Eastern part of the alliance.

* Moscow said its forces captured the strategic Hostomel aerodrome outside Kyiv and landed paratroopers in the area. This could not immediately be confirmed and the Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting there. * U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday that more than $1 billion will be needed for aid operations in Ukraine over the next three months as hundreds of thousands of people are on the move after Russia invaded its neighbor.

* Ukraine's nuclear agency said it was recording higher "but not critical" radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, captured by Russian forces. * Ukraine said two commercial ships were hit by Russian missiles near Odessa.

* The conflict could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad, U.N. aid agencies said on Friday, adding that at least 100,000 people are already uprooted in the country and fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low. * Kyiv residents are hiding in underground metro stations, in other cities residents, including tens of thousands of foreign students, packed into bunkers and basements to shelter from a barrage of shelling.

* The United States, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. * Moscow said on Friday it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of censoring Russian media.

* Protesters turned out on public squares and outside Russian embassies in cities from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and New York on Thursday to denounce the attacks on Ukraine -- while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested. QUOTES

- "The city has gone into a defensive phase. Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighbourhoods. Saboteurs have already entered Kyiv," said Kyiv's mayor, former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitchko. "The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us." - "I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields," Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's security council. "Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach agreement."

- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials on Friday that China respects countries' sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but also highlighted Russia's concerns: "Given five consecutive rounds of NATO's eastward expansion, Russia's legitimate security demands should be taken seriously and properly addressed." - "It should not turn into an ordinary flurry of condemnation. NATO should have taken a more decisive step," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday in Istanbul.

(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)