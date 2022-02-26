Left Menu

Huge quantity of explosives recovered from a vehicle in Ri-Bhoi district along Assam-Meghalaya border, three held

The Meghalaya police had recovered a huge quantity of explosives from a vehicle in the Ri-Bhoi district along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday night.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 26-02-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 09:31 IST
Meghalaya police arrested three people with explosives (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Meghalaya police had recovered a huge quantity of explosives from a vehicle in the Ri-Bhoi district along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday night. Police had also arrested three persons in connection with it.

Giri Prasad M, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ri Bhoi district said that acting on a tip-off, a few persons were traveling from Meghalaya's Khliehriat in a vehicle by carrying some explosives, Ri-Bhoi district police and Assam Rifles had jointly set up a Naka checking at Byrnihat area along Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday night and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01BE-3800. "During a search at around 10-30 pm on Thursday, the security personnel had recovered nine cartoons of Neo Gel (Gelatin Sticks) of the approximate weight of 209.93 kg, 50 numbers of Aluminum Instantaneous Electric Detonators and 2000 Indira Special Ordinary Detonators from the vehicle," Ri-Bhoi district SP Giri Prasad M said.

The top police official further said that the persons who were travelling in the vehicle weren't able to show any valid documents. Police arrested three persons in connection with it and registered a case vide Nongpoh Police Station under section 5(A) of the Explosives Substances Act.

Earlier on February 16, the Meghalaya police had seized a huge quantity of explosives from a vehicle from Byrnihat area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

