Left Menu

'India retained option of reaching out to all sides by abstaining from UN vote on Ukraine'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:07 IST
'India retained option of reaching out to all sides by abstaining from UN vote on Ukraine'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By abstaining from a UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine crisis, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy, official sources said on Saturday.

Russia vetoed the resolution that asked Moscow to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

The sources said India has been deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and maintained its consistent, steadfast and balanced position on the matter that dialogue is the only answer to settle differences and disputes.

They said India has been in touch with all sides urging parties concerned to return to the negotiating table.

The UNSC draft resolution deplored in the strongest terms Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine and demanded that Russia immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops.

While abstaining from the voting, India issued an 'Explanation of Vote' after the vote in which it called for ''return to the path of diplomacy''.

The sources said India called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state and pitched for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

They said India called on all member states to honour principles of international law and the UN Charter, as these provide a constructive way forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022