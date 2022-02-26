Left Menu

India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Saturday reported 11,499 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:19 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India on Saturday reported 11,499 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Active cases stand at 1,21,881 which account for 0.28 per cent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 1.36 per cent.

The ministry informed that 23,598 fresh recoveries from Coronavirus were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,22,70,482 in India. The recovery rate is currently at 98.52 per cent. In the country, 255 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 currently stands at 5,13,481.

Further, the Union Ministry informed that 11,36,133 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and so far 76.57 crore tests have been conducted. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, about 1,77,17,68,379 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

