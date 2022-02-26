Left Menu

Eunuchs adopt aganwadi centre in MP's Panna, earn praise from CM

Last month, while addressing a function here, Chouhan had made an appeal to the affluent people in the society to come forward and adopt anganwadi centres. A person who is well-off should adopt an anganwadi and help in providing nutritious diet to children. I have adopted two such facilities, Chouhan had said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-02-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:33 IST
A group of eunuchs has adopted an aganwadi centre - a child care facility - in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, earning praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

''Some eunuchs have adopted aganwadi centre number 17 in Panna district of impoverished Bundelkhand region of the state,'' an official of the MP public relations department said.

''Kinnar samaj's (eunuchs') step to adopt an aganwadi is praiseworthy and wonderful,'' Chouhan said in a statement.

Thanking them for their noble gesture, the chief minister said their endeavour would help improve the facility. Last month, while addressing a function here, Chouhan had made an appeal to the affluent people in the society to come forward and adopt anganwadi centres. ''A person who is well-off should adopt an anganwadi and help in providing nutritious diet to children. I have adopted two such facilities,'' Chouhan had said.

