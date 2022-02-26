Left Menu

India's Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 177.17 cr

With the administration of more than 28.29 lakh (28,29,582) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.17 crore (1,77,17,68,379) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
With the administration of more than 28.29 lakh (28,29,582) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.17 crore (1,77,17,68,379) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. This has been achieved through 2,02,74,848 sessions, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, 23,598 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,22,70,482. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent. 11,499 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's Active Caseload is presently at 1,21,881. Active cases constitute 0.28 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,36,133 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.57 crore (76,57,35,314) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.36 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.01 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

