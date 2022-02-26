Gunfire heard close to govt quarters in central Kyiv - witness
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:56 IST
Gunfire was heard close to the government quarters in the centre of Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, a witness told Reuters.
Ukraine earlier reported an attack on a military base close to the city centre, which it said had been repelled.
