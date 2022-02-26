Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to 'execute urgent evacuation' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his concern for Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and appealed to the Government of India to execute an urgent evacuation. "Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute an urgent evacuation," tweeted the Congress leader.

In an effort to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine, Air India is operating two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) today. "Based upon inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs on the emerging situation in Ukraine, Air India will operate two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) tomorrow, that is, February 26. Air India shall be operating VBM flights," Air India informed.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely. In the coming days for Indian citizens, more flights are going to be operated from Ukraine (Kiev) amid tension in the country. (ANI)

