Left Menu

India, Oman hold five-day air exercise 'Eastern Bridge-VI' in Jodhpur

The Indo-Oman exercise, Eastern Bridge-VI (2022) was successfully conducted at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 21 to 25 February 2022, informed the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 11:29 IST
India, Oman hold five-day air exercise 'Eastern Bridge-VI' in Jodhpur
Officials of IAF and Royal Air Force of Oman in Jodhpur (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Oman exercise, Eastern Bridge-VI (2022) was successfully conducted at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 21 to 25 February 2022, informed the Ministry of Defence on Saturday. According to the ministry, the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) participated with Indian Air Force (lAF) in the exercise which was aimed at providing operational exposure and undertaking mutual exchange of best practices, towards enhancing operational capabilities of both the Air Forces.

Senior officers from both sides who visited Air Force Station Jodhpur during this exercise included RAFO's Director General Operations and IAF South Western Air Command's Senior Air Staff Officer, said the ministry. The ministry further stated that both sides discussed further prospects of mutual co-operation. The exercise provided an opportunity for fruitful interaction between IAF and RAFO elements through mutual exchange of experience and operational knowledge. It also provided avenues of cultural exchanges between the personnel of both countries, added the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022