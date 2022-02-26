Left Menu

Ukrainian president vows to fight on in Kyiv

Updated: 26-02-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 11:48 IST
Ukrainian president vows to fight on in Kyiv
Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he would stay in Kyiv as he appeared in a video filmed outside his office in the capital city.

"We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state," Zelenskiy said.

