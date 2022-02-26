Ukrainian president vows to fight on in Kyiv
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 11:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he would stay in Kyiv as he appeared in a video filmed outside his office in the capital city.
"We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state," Zelenskiy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian maritime drills not affecting Ukrainian markets, traders say
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount
Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace
Zelenskiy urges Ukrainian politicians and business leaders who fled country to return