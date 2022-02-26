Left Menu

Kolkata: 3 arrested for smuggling brown sugar worth Rs 1.15 cr

Three people have been arrested for illegally supplying contraband and seized 593 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.15 crore, said the Siliguri police.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-02-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 11:55 IST
Kolkata: 3 arrested for smuggling brown sugar worth Rs 1.15 cr
Brown sugar seized in West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested for illegally supplying contraband and seized 593 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.15 crore, said the Siliguri police. According to the police, the three persons have been identified as Sekhawaat Biswas, Abdul Majid, and Ashim Akram.

As per the police, all the accused have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and taken into custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

