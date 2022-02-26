Russia captures Ukraine's Melitopol - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 12:10 IST
Russian troops have captured the city of Melitopol in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
The ministry also said Russia has used air- and ship-based cruise missiles to carry out overnight strikes on military targets in Ukraine.
