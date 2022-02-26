One held for possessing heroin worth Rs 6.7 crore in Kolkata

Kolkata police in collaboration with the Anti-FICN team of Special Task Force on Friday intercepted one man from the Seven Tanks Lane, Kolkata for allegedly possessing Rs 6.7 crore worth heroin, said a statement by STF.

The accused has been identified as Pran Basak (46), a resident of Sahebganj, Jharkhand.

He will be produced before the Court of Ld Spl Judge NDPS Court, Bichar Bhawan Calcutta on Saturday. (ANI)

