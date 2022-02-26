'No need to panic', MEA constantly working out necessary arrangements: Jitendra Singh on evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is constantly working out necessary arrangements to bring back Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Receiving calls from across the country, especially from Jammu and Kashmir from parents of students currently in Ukraine. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is constantly working out necessary arrangements. No need to worry or panic."

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

In the coming days for Indian citizens, more flights are going to be operated from Ukraine (Kiev) amid tension in the country. (ANI)

