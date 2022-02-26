Left Menu

Missile hits apartment in Kyiv, mayor says

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began Thursday with massive air and missile strikes and ground troops moving in from the north, east and south. Kyiv The mayor of a city south of the Ukrainian capital says that the countrys military has fended off a Russian attempt to take control of a military air base.Natalia Balansynovych, the mayor of Vasylkiv, about 25 miles 40 kilometers south of Kyiv, said Saturday that Russian airborne forces landed near the city overnight and tried to seize the base.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 13:25 IST
The mayor of the Ukrainian capital says a missile hit an apartment building but no casualties were immediately reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the missile slammed into a high-rise building on the southwestern outskirts of Kyiv near Zhuliany airport on Saturday. He said rescue workers were heading there.

He posted an image on a messaging app, showing a gaping hole on one side of the building that ravaged apartment units and several stores.

Russian troops were pressing their attack on the Ukrainian capital, trying to advance on the city from several directions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began Thursday with massive air and missile strikes and ground troops moving in from the north, east and south.

___ Kyiv: The mayor of a city south of the Ukrainian capital says that the country's military has fended off a Russian attempt to take control of a military air base.

Natalia Balansynovych, the mayor of Vasylkiv, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Kyiv, said Saturday that Russian airborne forces landed near the city overnight and tried to seize the base. She said fierce fighting also raged on Vasylkiv's central street.

She said that Ukrainian forces repelled the Russian attacks, and that the situation is now calm. Balansynovych said there were heavy casualties, but didn't give any numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

