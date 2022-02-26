Ukraine embassy staff evacuating from Moscow, Latvia says
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 26-02-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 13:49 IST
- Lithuania
The staff of Ukraine's embassy in Moscow is evacuating to Latvia, the Latvian foreign ministry told Reuters on Saturday.
"It was their plea, we readily agreed. We are assisting them in the process and help with settling down," Latvian foreign ministry spokesperson Janis Bekeris said.
He declined to say whether the embassy staff had already arrived in Latvia, citing security concerns.
