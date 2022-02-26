Left Menu

Stalin speaks to stranded TN students in Ukraine

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:05 IST
Stalin speaks to stranded TN students in Ukraine
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday spoke to some of the students from the state stranded in Ukraine, against which Russia has mounted a military offensive since February 24.

The chief minister spoke to three students, hailing from Erode, Tiruchirappally and Tuticorin districts, via video call and enquired about the prevailing situation there, an official release here said.

He assured the students that the state government was taking all efforts to 'rescue' them and asked them to remain safe and bold wherever they were staying put, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022