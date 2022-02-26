Ukraine's Sumy city says fighting under way on streets
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:12 IST
The municipal administration of Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy said on Saturday fighting was under way on its streets, urging residents to stay home.
Territorial defence forces were engaged in combat with the enemy, the city authorities said.
