Czechs to ship weapons, ammunition worth $8.6 mln to Ukraine -ministry
The Czech government approved on Saturday sending weapons and ammunition worth 188 million crowns ($8.57 million) to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's attack, the Czech Defence Ministry said.
The shipment, which includes machine guns, assault rifles and other light weapons, will be delivered by the Czech side to a location picked by Ukraine, the ministry said.
"Our help is not over!" the ministry said on Twitter. ($1 = 21.9420 Czech crowns)
