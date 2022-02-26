Dutch embassy staff in Ukraine move to Poland

The Dutch government has shifted its embassy staff out of Ukraine amid Russia's military onslaught on its neighbor.

The foreign ministry announced early Saturday that ambassador Jennes de Mol and his staff, who had already moved from Kyiv to Lviv before Russia's invasion, will relocate to Jaroslaw, Poland.

The ministry said the diplomatic post that is helping Dutch citizens who want to leave Ukraine has been moved out of the country because of the deteriorating security situation in Lviv.

___ Istanbul: About a hundred protestors have gathered in Turkey's capital Ankara to demonstrate against the Russian invasion. Ukrainians living in Turkey, including children, as well as Turks joined the protest, holding up Ukrainian flags and banners that read “Putin get out of Ukraine.” The Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, was also at the protest and said the war was a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” according to Turkish news agencies.

Separately, Turkey began evacuating its citizens from Ukraine by land. Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said about 20,000 Turks live in Ukraine and 5,000 had already returned.

___ London: Britain says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been slowed by strong Ukrainian resistance.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said fighting in the capital, Kyiv, was so far confined to “very isolated pockets of Russian special forces and paratroopers.” He said that “the main armored columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off.” He said: “It looks like the Russian plan is nowhere near running to schedule. I think that will be a great cause of concern for President Putin and rather points to the fact that there was a lot of hubris in the Russian plan and that he may be awfully advised.”

