Woman caught with drugs worth Rs 60 lakh in Delhi

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh in the national capital, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar, they said. A total of 60.87 grams of high quality heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh and cash Rs 31,167 were recovered from her possession, the police said. Based on a tip-off regarding the supply of heroin, the police laid a trap and arrested Sunita from near Om Vihar Phase-5, Uttam Nagar,at around 9 am on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. During the investigation, Sunita revealed that she purchased the heroin from another woman identified as Santra, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)