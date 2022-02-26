Left Menu

J-K: Two men planning to join terror ranks apprehended in Kupwara

Kupwara Police along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles in a joint operation on Friday apprehended two overground workers (OGWs) who were planning to join terror ranks.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kupwara Police along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles in a joint operation on Friday apprehended two overground workers (OGWs) who were planning to join terror ranks. As per the statement of a senior police official from Sogam police station, "Two individuals namely Rashid Ahmad Peer and Adil Hussain Shah came under the observation of the security forces when they were found suspicious in their movement and pro-terrorism activity on the social media platform."

"Police apprehended them in a joint operation at Lolab and questioned them during which we recovered incriminating material including posters, photographs, videos and contents of the conversation with active terrorists and terrorists' handlers from across the borders, from the mobile phones," the police official added. Police official further said, "An FIR under relevant sections has been registered at Police Station Sogam against them and the investigation in the case is under progress."

The timely joint efforts of security forces resulted in averting major incidents in the area which has witnessed peace for the past couple of years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

