Left Menu

Evacuation from Ukraine: 219 Indians returning to India from Romania

The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indians has taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, referring to Indias evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine.He also said India is making progress in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. I am personally monitoring, he said on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:43 IST
Evacuation from Ukraine: 219 Indians returning to India from Romania
  • Country:
  • India

The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indians has taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, referring to India's evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine.

He also said India is making progress in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

''Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring,'' he said on Twitter. ''The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania,'' he added.

The Indians had exited Ukraine and reached Romania through land border crossings between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022