Evacuation from Ukraine: 219 Indians returning to India from Romania
The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indians has taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, referring to Indias evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine.He also said India is making progress in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. I am personally monitoring, he said on Twitter.
The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indians has taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, referring to India's evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine.
He also said India is making progress in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.
''Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring,'' he said on Twitter. ''The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania,'' he added.
The Indians had exited Ukraine and reached Romania through land border crossings between the two countries.
