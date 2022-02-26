Russia warns local media over Ukraine war coverage
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's communications regulator accused 10 local media outlets on Saturday of falsely depicting what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine and distributing false information about events there.
Among those sent warning letters were Echo Moskvy, a popular radio station, and Novaya Gazeta, a newspaper critical of the government whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov was awarded a Nobel Peace prize last year. Roskomnadzor, the regulator, ordered the media to delete the offending information or face restricted access to their websites and media resources.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, saying it needed to demilitarise its neighbour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Dmitry Muratov
- Novaya Gazeta
- a Nobel Peace prize
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN