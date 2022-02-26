Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:45 IST
Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday.

Moscow does not rule out nationalising the assets of companies registered in the United States, European Union and other "unfriendly jurisdictions", Medvedev was quoted as saying.

