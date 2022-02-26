Lithuania says Netherlands to send additional troops
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
The Netherlands will send additional troops to Lithuania to reinforce the Baltic NATO deployment, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Saturday.
"Yesterday I spoke with Dutch minister. There are 70 Dutch soldiers coming to Lithuania, they will add to the Dutch soldiers already (here)," Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas told a news conference in Vilnius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lithuanian
- Vilnius
- Baltic NATO
- Dutch
- Netherlands
- Lithuania
Advertisement