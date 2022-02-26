Lithuania says Netherlands to send additional troops

The Netherlands will send additional troops to Lithuania to reinforce the Baltic NATO deployment, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Saturday.

"Yesterday I spoke with Dutch minister. There are 70 Dutch soldiers coming to Lithuania, they will add to the Dutch soldiers already (here)," Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas told a news conference in Vilnius.

