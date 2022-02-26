Left Menu

Odisha Motor Vehicle Dept ASI held with Rs 2-crore disproportionate assets

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of Odisha Motor Vehicle Department was arrested by vigilance sleuths on Saturday for allegedly possessing Rs 2.24 crore of disproportionate assets, the Vigilance Directorate said.

Searches were conducted at six places on Friday following inputs that Harekrushna Nayak, the Motor Vehicle Department's ASI in Jharsuguda, was possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Three double-storied buildings, five plots and Rs 4.46 lakh in cash were among the movable and immovable assets that were unearthed, the department said in a release.

Nayak was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.24 crore, which constituted 440 per cent of his known sources of income, it said.

A case has been registered against Nayak under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is on, the Vigilance added.

