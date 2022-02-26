Left Menu

West moves closer to cutting Russia's SWIFT access, says Lithuania

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:00 IST
West moves closer to cutting Russia's SWIFT access, says Lithuania
Ingrida Simonyte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Western partners are moving closer to halting Russia's access to the SWIFT global interbank payments system, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Saturday.

"Our goal is that the decision is taken as early as possible. I cannot give a particular date. From what I'm hearing it seems that there is no strong opposition left," Simonyte told a news conference in Vilnius.

Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from SWIFT in a further round of sanctions aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022