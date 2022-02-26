West moves closer to cutting Russia's SWIFT access, says Lithuania
- Country:
- Lithuania
Western partners are moving closer to halting Russia's access to the SWIFT global interbank payments system, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Saturday.
"Our goal is that the decision is taken as early as possible. I cannot give a particular date. From what I'm hearing it seems that there is no strong opposition left," Simonyte told a news conference in Vilnius.
Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from SWIFT in a further round of sanctions aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
