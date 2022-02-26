Ukrainian forces repel Russian attack in Lviv region -mayor

Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack in the Lviv region near Brody in western Ukraine, Lviv's mayor was quoted as saying on Saturday by the Telegram messaging service.

"Russians landed three helicopters near Brody at 0900 a.m.. About 60 people," mayor Andrey Sadovyi said.

"The (Ukrainian) armed forces are repelling the occupier! We are keeping the situation under control," he added.

