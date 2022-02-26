Large quantity of heroin seized near LoC in J-K's Pooncn: Officials
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:18 IST
A large quantity of heroin was recovered in Saturday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The recovery was made by a joint party of police and Army from a forward village in Balakote sector, the officials said.
They said the heroin was found packed in over a dozen polythene packets.
However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the officials said, adding a case has been registered and further details are awaited.
