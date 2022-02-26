Head constable dies by suicide
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2022
A policeman here allegedly died by suicide apparently after a dispute in the family.
According to the police, the head constable Velusamy, aged 41, was found unconscious in a deep ditch and was taken to a hospital but he died on the way. He allegedly jumped to death, said the police.
