Head constable dies by suicide

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:44 IST
Head constable dies by suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman here allegedly died by suicide apparently after a dispute in the family.

According to the police, the head constable Velusamy, aged 41, was found unconscious in a deep ditch and was taken to a hospital but he died on the way. He allegedly jumped to death, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

