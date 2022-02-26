Left Menu

BJP worker allegedly murdered in Rajasthan's Kota, 2 held

Two people have been arrested in the alleged murder case of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Rajasthan's Kota, police informed on Saturday.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:12 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people have been arrested in the alleged murder case of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Rajasthan's Kota, police informed on Saturday. BJP Kota district president Gopal Krishna Soni alleged that Vicky Arya, a worker of their party was murdered last night.

"Vicky Arya, a worker of our party was murdered last night. We condemn the incident and demand action," Soni. Search is underway for other accused.

As per the police, prima facie indicates the enmity in the past as a reason for murder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

