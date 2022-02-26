Left Menu

France seizes ship suspected of violating Russia sanctions - official

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:13 IST
A ship that according to French authorities could belong to a Russian company suspected of violating trade sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine was seized by French sea police early on Saturday, a state official told Reuters.

The ship was diverted to the French port of Boulogne-sur-Mer between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. (0200-0300 GMT), said Captain Veronique Magnin of the French Maritime Prefecture, adding ongoing checks were being carried out by customs officials.

