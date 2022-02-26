UK says bulk of Russian forces 30 km from the centre of Kyiv
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre.
"Russia has yet to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force," the defence ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report