UK says bulk of Russian forces 30 km from the centre of Kyiv

Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre.

"Russia has yet to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force," the defence ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

