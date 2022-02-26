France in favour of cutting off Russia from SWIFT - Ukrainian minister
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had supported cutting off Russia from the global SWIFT payment system in a phone conversation with him.
France was also ready to supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
