Russian troops build up on Ukrainian border in Kyiv region -local official
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian troops are building upon the Ukrainian border in the Kyiv region, local governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Saturday.
Kuleba said 71 people were currently wounded in hospitals in the region, including soldiers and civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement