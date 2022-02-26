Left Menu

Maha: Beed municipal council chief, son, 6 others booked for attempt to murder

PTI | Beed | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:22 IST
Maha: Beed municipal council chief, son, 6 others booked for attempt to murder
The president of Beed municipal council in Maharashtra, his son and six others have been booked for their alleged role in an attempt to murder case, a police official said on Saturday.

The Shivaji Nagar police station official said two people identified as Satish Kshirsagar and Faruk Siddiqui were beaten up outside the district registrar office on Friday morning.

''Satish sustained a bullet injury on his leg. The duo has been hospitalised in Aurangabad. Based on Satish's complaint, Beed Municipal Council president Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar, his son Yogesh and six others have been booked for attempt to murder,'' he said.

Superintendent of Police Raja Rama Swami said the incident may be the fallout of a land deal.

