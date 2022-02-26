At least 13 tourists found dead after boat capsizes off central Vietnam - official

At least 13 tourists were found dead and four remained missing after a boat capsized off Vietnam's central coast of Hoi An on Saturday, a city official said.

"We are searching for the missing," Nguyen Sinh, party chief of Cua Dai Ward in Hoi An City told Reuters.

