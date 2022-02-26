FIR against former Pune top cop Rashmi Shukla in 'illegal phone tapping' case

Pune police have registered an FIR against IPS officer and former city police chief Rashmi Shukla in connection with the alleged illegal tapping of politicians' phones between 2015 and 2019, an official said on Saturday.

The offence was registered against her based on a report submitted recently by a three-member committee, he said. Shukla, who was posted as Pune police commissioner between March 2016 and July 2018, is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad. ''A case has been registered against Rashmi Shukla at Bund Garden police station here in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping. She was booked under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act,'' the official said.

In a statement, the city police said, ''During the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature in 2021, in response to a question asked by a member, a committee was formed to probe the allegations of illegal tapping of politicians phones between 2015 and 2019. The committee was headed by the then DGP Sanjay Pandey.'' In its report submitted recently, the committee said that Rashmi Shukla, during her tenure as Pune police commissioner, illegally tapped phones. Hence a case has been registered against her and others, the statement said.

