MP: Bhopal collector donates month's salary to govt-run library

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:40 IST
The collector of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has donated one month's salary to a government-run library to help it buy study material for various competitive exams, an official said on Saturday.

An official release said Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania made the announcement about the donation to the Maulana Azad Central Library while chairing a review meeting of the government-run facility on Friday.

He asked police and the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned to ensure a healthy and quiet atmosphere conducive to study around the library, and also assured a water cooler would be installed at the facility.

