France's Macron reiterates support to Georgia, Moldova

French President Emmanuel Macron has told the presidents of Georgia and Moldova, neighbours of Ukraine in Europe's east, that France would support them "against any tension or destabilisation attempt," the Elysee palace said on Saturday.

"We stand with Moldova and Georgia to defend their sovereignty and security," the Elysee cited Macron as saying in phone calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)