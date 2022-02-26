Left Menu

France's Macron reiterates support to Georgia, Moldova

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:47 IST
France's Macron reiterates support to Georgia, Moldova
French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron has told the presidents of Georgia and Moldova, neighbours of Ukraine in Europe's east, that France would support them "against any tension or destabilisation attempt," the Elysee palace said on Saturday.

"We stand with Moldova and Georgia to defend their sovereignty and security," the Elysee cited Macron as saying in phone calls.

