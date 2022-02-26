Train thief held near Red fort with stolen Rs 40,000

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag from a train at the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Phool Singh alias FM, a resident of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On Thursday, police received information that Phool Singh, who commits snatching and theft in New Delhi and Old Delhi railway station areas and in trains coaches, was seen roaming in Chandani Chowk, a senior police officer said. Police laid a trap near gate number 2, Red Fort metro station and nabbed Singh when he was going from Red Fort side towards the metro station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. A mobile phone and Rs 40,000 were recovered from his possession. The recovered phone was found snatched from Shastri Nagar area, police said. Singh was treated at Aruna Asif Ali Hospital as he had an injury in his right foot, Kalsi said.

The accused revealed that he, along with his associate Kallu, had stolen a passenger's bag from inside Punjab Mail at New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday evening, the DCP said.

He said Singh twisted his foot while escaping the train after the theft. They both found Rs 1 lakh and some clothes in the bag, which they shared, and the clothes bag was taken by Kallu, the officer said. Singh further said he had purchased the recovered mobile phone from an unknown person in Chandni Chowk about a month ago, he said. He along with Kallu, traded old mobile phones at the New Delhi Railway Station, the Old Delhi Railway Station, as well as Chandni Chowk areas, the police said.

Further investigation is on and efforts are being made to nab Kallu, police added.

